If you’re looking for an entry point into the ever-widening world of K-beauty, look no further than these discounts on Neogen Demalogy, a cult-favorite brand that’s created a slew of natural, yet effective products you definitely should try.

Included among the deals are Neogen’s Green Tea Real Fresh Foam Cleanser, a must-try for combination and acne prone skin that gets ride of impurities without stripping the skin of hydration, and the Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea, a pack of pre-soaked, exfoliating pads that aren’t too harsh. Some of the brand’s soothing line of Cica products — an ingredient known for calming inflammation and redness — are also highly coveted and available for less right now.



But really, you and your skin can’t go wrong with any of these Neogen buys. Shop now, before these rarely lowered prices go back up.