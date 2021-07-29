Lumonitor 4K Portable Monitor | $370 | Lumonitor.com | Promo Code STACK



There’s no shortage of options when it comes to portable monitors these days. However, while most of the bigger players in the space cap their resolutions out at 1080p, the 15.6-inch Lumonitor is one of the few featuring native 4K support, and with the exclusive discount code STACK applied at checkout, among the most affordable mobile touchscreen monitors available with an UltraHD resolution.



Compatible with just about any of your devices—including smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and every modern gaming console—the display shines at a considerable 400 cd/m2 brightness, covers the sRGB color gamut 100%, and boasts viewing angles up to 183 degrees. On the charger, it can power your devices to full capacity while you’re using it; off the leash, it lasts four hours on battery alone. Although it must be purchased separately, a magnetic cover/stand can be attached for hands-free use or removed when you need it as a tablet.



Having racked up over $1 million on Kickstarter from more than 3,000 backers, it’s safe to say Lumonitor buyers are excited to get their hands on the promising new technology. Join them for 59% off on the Lumonitor website and find out for yourself what all the hype is about.