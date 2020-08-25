It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomePets

Treat Your Pup Tuesday With Goodies From Chewy on the Eve of National Dog Day

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsChewy Deals
438
Save
National Dog Day Deals | Chewy
National Dog Day Deals | Chewy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

National Dog Day Deals | Chewy

Tomorrow is National Dog Day and in my opinion, the fact that it isn’t a holiday observed all over the country is a travesty. We really don’t deserve these beautiful furry angels. The only way to treat our very good boys and girls is with lots of kisses and gifts. Chewy has assembled a few deals to do just that for our best friends.

Advertisement

A cozy place for a nap is something all pets need and the Quiet Time Fleece Mat is certainly a comfy one at that. Whether in a crate, by the fireplace, or under your desk, this mat comes in a variety of sizes depending on your pupper. The dark grey color will hide a bit of doggo dirt but it is easy to vacuum and is even machine washable.

Advertisement

Most treats are buy one, get one 50% off during this sale. I’m a big fan of training bites even if my dog is a senior boy who has a handle on how things go down. They are small enough it won’t matter if you need give a few to calm down an anxious mind, or snap them out of a barking fit, or even just give them a lil snack before dinner. This American Journey pack is just $3 and is a fan favorite of Chewy.

G/O Media may get a commission
Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam

I think we can all agree that dogs love bacon, no political party will divide us on that. My mom used to make bacon for my terrier every Sunday when he’d visit. If pooches had the right to vote (they might do a better job) they’d definitely cast their ballots for a crispy crunchy delicious brunch item. Let them show off their bacon pride with this bandana.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

In Search of a Long-Term Reading Project? I Present to You the Boundless World of Comic Books

At CDKeys, You Can Grab a Year of PlayStation Plus for Just $32

Monday's Best Deals: Fossil Sport Smartwatch, 1-Year PlayStation Plus, Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Vac, 1080p Dash Cam, Fluance Turntable, Ring Light Kit, and More

Yes, Eufy Is Making a Smart Mailbox Now