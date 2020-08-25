Treat Your Pup Tuesday With Goodies From Chewy on the Eve of National Dog Day

National Dog Day Deals Graphic : Sheilah Villari

National Dog Day Deals | Chewy



Tomorrow is National Dog Day and in my opinion, the fact that it isn’t a holiday observed all over the country is a travesty . We really don’t deserve these beautiful furry angels. The only way to treat our very good boys and girls is with lots of kisses and gifts. Chewy has assembled a few deals to do just that for our best friends.

A cozy place for a nap is something all pets need and the Quiet Time Fleece Mat is certainly a comfy one at that. Whether in a crate, by the fireplace, or under your desk, this mat comes in a variety of sizes depending on your p upper . The dark grey color will hide a bit of doggo dirt but it is easy to vacuum and is even machine washable .

Most treats are buy one, get one 50% off during this sale. I’m a big fan of training bites even if my dog is a senior boy who has a handle on how things go down. They are small enough it won’t matter if you need give a few to calm down an anxious mind , or snap them out of a barking fit , or even just give them a lil snack before dinner. This American Journey p ack is just $3 and is a fan favorite of Chewy.

I think we can all agree that dogs love bacon, no political party will divide us on that. My mom used to make bacon for my terrier every Sunday when he’d visit. If pooches had the right to vote ( they might do a better job) they’d definitely cast their ballots for a crispy crunchy delicious brunch item. Let them show off their bacon pride with this bandana.

