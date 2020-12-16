Treat Your Nose to Some Noel With These $18 Christmas Jars From Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Large Christmas Jar Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Yankee Candle Large Christmas Jar | $18 | Bed Bath & Beyond



The easiest way to get into the holiday spirit is right under your nose. Grab a Large Christmas Jar from Yankee Candle today and try to make the best of this very weird year. If it’s been hard to get into the swing of St. Nic you aren’t alone. If a tree is a too much work and decorations seem cumbersome maybe a good old fashion candle is the way to go. Scents unlock memory and put our minds and bodies at ease. Take 40% off and open up your olfactory senses to all these Christmas candles have to offer.

There are three great options for the wintery season. Christmas Cookie to fill your home with the delicious aura of vanilla as if sugar cookies are baking in the kitchen, Balsam and Cedar gives off the very essences of walking through a Christmas tree farm, and Sparkling Cinnamon to spice up a night and make it feel like you’re cuddled up by the fire sipping hot apple cider. Each of these will burn for around 120 hours and add the perfect seasonal essence you needed.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

