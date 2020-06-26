Treat Your Laptop to a Fancy Faux Fur Lined Backpack That's Just $18

Faux Fur Lined Laptop Backpack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Faux Fur Lined Laptop Backpack | $18 | SideDeal



Back when we were all allowed to go about our lives as we pleased I used to do most of my work in a neighborhood French cafe. I would bring my laptop everywhere so a sturdy backpack that kept it safe was key. In today’s SideDeal there’s one that does just that and is only $18.

Advertisement

This sizable bookbag from I ncase is almost nineteen inches in height so plenty of room for lappy and anything else you need to take with you . The black nylon exterior keeps it’s cleaner and won’t show any dirt. The inside is faux fur to keep a fifteen-inch laptop snug and protected. There are four slip pockets and two pen slots for the little extras you need to toss in . The straps are durable to withstand wear and tear of many travels. Now here’s the kicker, this bag was originally $120. That’s over 80% off so I’m sure it will sell fast .

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.