Treat Your Laptop to a Fancy Faux Fur Lined Backpack That's Just $18

Faux Fur Lined Laptop Backpack | $18 | SideDeal
Back when we were all allowed to go about our lives as we pleased I used to do most of my work in a neighborhood French cafe. I would bring my laptop everywhere so a sturdy backpack that kept it safe was key. In today’s SideDeal there’s one that does just that and is only $18.
This sizable bookbag from Incase is almost nineteen inches in height so plenty of room for lappy and anything else you need to take with you. The black nylon exterior keeps it’s cleaner and won’t show any dirt. The inside is faux fur to keep a fifteen-inch laptop snug and protected. There are four slip pockets and two pen slots for the little extras you need to toss in. The straps are durable to withstand wear and tear of many travels. Now here’s the kicker, this bag was originally $120. That’s over 80% off so I’m sure it will sell fast.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.