Treat Your Kitty With a $13 KitNipBox Full of Snacks and Toys

KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box | $13 | Amazon Gold Box



Your cat is always there for you— always there looking cute, always there silently judging you. So why not treat your kitty to something special for their valuable contributions?

Advertisement

Grab a KitNipBox for just $13 right now at Amazon and you’ll get a curated box of treats, toys, and other feline accessories delivered to your door. Sometimes, this monthly cat subscription box even has a cute little theme to it, like a back-to-school box or a rock n’ roll box.

Just make sure to cancel before the month is up if you don’t want to renew— otherwise your next subscription will be $20. This deal is only good for today!