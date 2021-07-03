It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Treat Your Kitty With a $13 KitNipBox Full of Snacks and Toys

Get your cat a monthly subscription box for $7 less with this Amazon Gold Box deal

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box | $13 | Amazon Gold Box
KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box | $13 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box | $13 | Amazon Gold Box

Your cat is always there for you— always there looking cute, always there silently judging you. So why not treat your kitty to something special for their valuable contributions?

Advertisement

Grab a KitNipBox for just $13 right now at Amazon and you’ll get a curated box of treats, toys, and other feline accessories delivered to your door. Sometimes, this monthly cat subscription box even has a cute little theme to it, like a back-to-school box or a rock n’ roll box.

Just make sure to cancel before the month is up if you don’t want to renew— otherwise your next subscription will be $20. This deal is only good for today!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer