Your out-of-town family members are probably not looking forward to nights of tossing and turning on your lumpy sofa when they come to visit this holiday season. Instead of banishing them to the couch, do everyone a favor, and get this $43 queen-sized airbed. It’s 22 inches off the ground, so they won’t feel like they’re sleeping on the floor, and it features a built-in electric pump for easy inflation. Plus, your guests will have nothing but glowing reviews of your hosting skills to share with the rest of your relatives at the Thanksgiving dinner table, so it’s really a win-win.