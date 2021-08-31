Oculus Quest 2 Adjustable Headband with Head Cushion | $30 | Amazon



If you’re someone who has been watching VR evolve from the sidelines for the past decade waiting for it to become worth the price, the Oculus Quest 2 is unquestionably the time to jump aboard. An affordable $300 all-in-one headset has finally made VR accessible to the casual gamer. However, i t does have one issue. Though the headset is mostly comfortable to have on, after awhile of gaming with it, it starts to dig into your head a bit and can get mildly annoying promp ting you to stop playin g games for a bit . Enter this adjustable headband with head cushion—now $6 off. For only $30, you can relieve the strap pain on your head from your headset and never have to leave the virtual world.