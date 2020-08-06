Treat Your Good Boy to Three Plush Toys For Just $10

Woodland Creatures Plush Dog Toy Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Woodland Creatures Plush Dog Toy Pack | $10 | Amazon



Our pups have been so good to us through quarantine and even as things open up maybe you find yourself making them more places than you normally would . My friends are bringing their dogs to each outdoor dinner we have and I will never be mad at that. And because they are such well behaved good floofs they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise and it’s $6 off today .

So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers so maybe we don’t gi ve them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, racoon, and squirrel are pretty durable even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them which great for a more destructive doggo. Now they say this pack is for medium to larger dogs since each plush is eighteen inches long but I think this would be just fine for a more adventurous small dog. These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.

Free shipping for Prime members.