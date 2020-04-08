It's all consuming.
Treat Your Feet With 50% Off a Second Pair of Crocs

Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re one of those essential workers who don’t have the privilege of working at home, you’re likely doing something that requires standing all day, and you don’t want your feet screaming before lunchtime. Crocs have some of the most comfortable shoes and slip-ons you’ll find, and for the next two days, you can buy a pair and get a second one 50% off. This is a sitewide sale (with a few exceptions) and goes for men’s, women’s, and children’s styles.

Crocs will also throw in a free Jibbit charm when you buy four. These things slot into any of the various holes on your shoe for added custom personality. Granted, paying $4 for a glorified sticker seems ill-advised, but hey, it’s your money!

