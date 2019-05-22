Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

After a relaxing shower, the last thing you want is to step onto a gross bath mat. If your mat has seen better days, it is time to swap it out for a luxurious memory foam mat for peak comfort. Right now, the LOCHAS Extra Thick Memory Foam Absorbent Bath Mat is 30% off your first order when you clip the coupon. It is water absorbent, so no matter how much water you dredge out of the shower with you, it will always dry fast.