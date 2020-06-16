It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

Treat Your Feet to This Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak for $4 Less

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
265
Save
Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak | $14 | Amazon Gold Box

Giving your feet a good soak is relaxing and beneficial. Tea tree oil is widely known as a fighter to a number of skin issues and soothes inflammation. It’s been a traditional medicine for centuries so it makes sense that it’d be a key ingredient of M3 Narutals’ foot soak. For the next five hours, this sixteen-ounce bag is 23% off its original price.

Advertisement

M3 Naturals’ tea tree oil soak is a perfect addition to the at-home spa you’ve built while your regular one has been closed over quarantine. This particular bag is infused with coconut oil (great smell) and fruit stem cells. Stem cells (all kinds) are used in a ton of beauty products because they are keys to rejuvenating skin and giving it a boost. Soaking your feet helps with soreness too especially if you’re a runner like me. And regular feet treats like this helps reduce the likelihood of nasty things like athlete’s foot or fungus forming. M3 Naturals is a company that produces cruelty-free items made in the USA.

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for five more hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Hot Pepper Ghost Has Insane Battery Life and Launches Today on Visible, Starting at $79

Clear Your Brain Fog and Give These Independent Coffee Brands a Shot

Here's How to Get a Poppin' Manicure in Quarantine

Grab Three Non-Medical Face Masks for $19