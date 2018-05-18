Photo: Amazon

Update: Sorry, apparently this code expired.

There’s a lot of momentum behind standing desks these days, and I happen to love mine. But if you want to be able to stand comfortably for more than a few hours at a time, you absolutely need a good anti-fatigue mat.



Most mats under $30 are only going to be 3/8" thick, which sounds okay in theory, but is basically useless in practice. Believe me, I tried. Today though, you can get a cushy 3/4" thick mat, for just $15 with promo code V9XXGMWP, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for a mat like this.

Even if you don’t have a standing desk, these things can do wonders for your feet and back if you stand for long periods in the kitchen, so you really don’t have anything to lose.