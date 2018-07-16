Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Foreo’s products are the electric toothbrushes of the skincare world, and Prime Day has brought about extremely rare discounts on several of the company’s most popular products.



The Foreo Luna 2 and Luna 2 Mini are going for $140 and $97 respectively. The Lunas use silicone bristles and Sonicare-like vibrations to shake away everything you don’t want on your face at the end of the day, like dead skin cells, makeup residue, and oils. Shane tried the version for men and came away impressed, and Amazon has a comparison chart to help you choose between the standard and mini models. The full-sized Luna 2 is definitely the larger discount of the two though, compared to their regular prices.

