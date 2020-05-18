Treat Your Face to 30% off Select Mask Products at the SkinStore for One More Day

30% off Select Masks MASK30 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

30% off Select Masks | SkinStore | Use Code MASK30



An actual tenant of self-care is faces masks. It’s true! Look at any definition of self-care and it’s there. Ok. It may not be. Truth is there is no right or wrong way to treat yourself on self-care day but you can do it in a fun way. Until tomorrow the SkinStore is giving you 30% off a selection of face mask products and there are some great companies in this sale . Just use code MASK30 at check out .

Advertisement

I am a huge fan of Tony Moly, their masks are absolutely tops in this realm. The P eaches and R oses set has six items for $10 less with the code. Snow Fox is a company right on the heels of them and has been growing in popularity . Their Arctic Breeze set is a great purchase to grab before summer as it helps cool and calms the skin after a sunburn . Dr. Hauschka’s products have been in rotation for me for years and this fi rming mask is excellent if you have a few lines you want to have magically disappear for a few hours.

Sale ends tomorrow and there’s free shipping on all orders over $49.