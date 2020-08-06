It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Treat Your Ears to a Pair of Libratone Q Adapt On-Ear Headphones for $100 Less

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMeh Deals
141
Save
Libratone Q Adapt On-Ear Headphones | $69 | Meh
Libratone Q Adapt On-Ear Headphones | $69 | Meh
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Libratone Q Adapt On-Ear Headphones | $69 | Meh

As those familiar with the brand already know, it’s rare to see a steep discount on Libratone headphones, and the Q Adapt on-ears are no exception. So when you see ‘em down $100 like they are at Meh right now, you’ve gotta jump on it. With ample padding to keep your auricles from tiring, these cans are more like pillows for your ears than the traditional over-ear headphones. Active noise canceling ensures you won’t hear a peep from your neighbor (or spouse) while you’re trying to work from home.

Advertisement

Four listening modes allow you to choose your own comfort level when it comes to blocking out sound, and a Hush mode temporarily lets ambient sound in, so you’ll never feel too secluded. The only catch is this: shipping is $5, unlike on Amazon where it’s usually free. Otherwise, a pair of Libratone on-ear headphones with active noise canceling for $69 is nice in my book.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Gold Coffee Pouches (7-Count)
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: HP Back-to-School Sale, Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Gooloo 1500A Jump Starter, Taste of Asia Snack Mix, Reusable Face Shields, and More

Tuesday's Best Deals: Best Buy Back-to-School Sale on Intel Laptops, Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatches, SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset, Dyson V6 Absolute Vacuum, and More

All the Back to School Supplies Your Kid Needs for Distanced Learning, At Home or in the Classroom

With Capacitive Controls and Wireless Charging, the EarFun Air Bring True Wireless Value in Spades