Treat Your Dog With These $8 Ball Toys

ChuckIt! Ball Toy Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

ChuckIt! Ball Toy | $8 | Amazon



Let’s face it—your pups are tired of you being home and not spending time with them. At first, they thought you were staying in your apartment just to bond with them, but they realized that you staying home didn’t correlate with more walks or playtime. They’re tired of your shit. Apologize by treating them with a ChuckIt! ball toy! It’s only $8, and your dogs will love it. It is made out of tough and durable rubber, and it BOUNCES! I don’t know about y’all, but I know my dogs would be going crazy if I brought this home. Grab it for your dog! They deserve it.

