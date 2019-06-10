Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

45% Off Select Milwaukee Power Tools | Home Depot

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Father’s Day is coming up. If you’ve been busy and haven’t gotten your dad a gift yet, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get 45% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If your dad hasn’t gotten a new power tool kit in your entire life, he is way past due on getting a new set. You can get Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $500 off.