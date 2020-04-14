It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Treat Yoself and Get Some Discounted Self-Care Beauty Products

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
217
Save
Love Your Hydrated Skin Duo | $35 | First Aid Beauty Refresh &amp; Recharge Duo | $50 | First Aid Beauty Get Your Bounce Back Duo | $60 | First Aid Beauty
Love Your Hydrated Skin Duo | $35 | First Aid Beauty
Refresh & Recharge Duo | $50 | First Aid Beauty
Get Your Bounce Back Duo | $60 | First Aid Beauty
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Love Your Hydrated Skin Duo | $35 | First Aid Beauty
Refresh & Recharge Duo | $50 | First Aid Beauty
Get Your Bounce Back Duo | $60 | First Aid Beauty

Advertisement

Look, even if you don’t wear makeup, you gotta take care of your face. Even if we’re all inside most of the time, not keeping up a good routine for facial care can lead to problems down the line. No one wants problems, right? Well, if you head over to First Aid Beauty, they’re having a sale on self-care duos that will make sure your skin stays healthy, while you also take a little time for yourself and chill. Win-win!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Nothing Left to Do but Put on the $40 TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds and Vibe [Exclusive]

RoboVacs, Power Banks, and Wireless Charging: The Best Anker and Eufy Deals of the Day

Stock Up Your Kitchen With Today’s Best Ninja Deals

Always Be Prepared For Car Trouble With These Gooloo Deals