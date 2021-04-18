Treat Those Tired Hands to Some Much-Needed Self-Care With Over Half off a Massager or a BellaPierre Nail Care System

2-Pack: BellaPierre Cosmetics Complete Nail Care System | $15 | MorningSave

LifePro Legra Hand Massager | $59 | MorningSave

Advertisement

Your hands hold a hell of a lot more tension than you realize. Whether you work with your hands directly, use them to type all day, or just use them for, you know, life, all of that adds up to a lot of stress they take on.

Treat those troopers to some deals starting with a 51% discount— that’s how much MorningSave took off of this nifty LifePro Legra hand massager. This device has five massage modes serving as a “heated hand massager, palm massager, finger massager, and wrist massager” through gentle and persistent pressure, heat, and vibration. For $59, you can soothe arthritic or carpal tunnel-inflicted hands and wrists— but I could see myself enjoying this despite not being diagnosed with either condition, personally. It’s portable, too! This hand massager is just 2.4 lbs and holds a 4-hour charge.

Plus, it seems great to use after a workout, as MorningSave points out you can use it to “improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and promote faster healing.”

Don’t extend the nourishment to just your hands— those fingernails and cuticles could use some love to, right? Grab a 2-pack of these BellaPierre Cosmetics complete nail care systems for only $15 today. This one is also at MorningSave and includes the following in total:

2x Diamond textured nail file

2x Exclusive 4-way nail buffer

2x Vitamin-infused sweet almond cuticle treatment oil

2x Hand and body lotion

That’s a 90% discount— so grab one for you and your mom, why dontcha?

Both of these deals are over at MorningSave, and can ship along with everything else you might order in 30 days there and at Meh and SideDeal for just $5 a month. Otherwise, shipping will be $7.99 if you want to grab both of these while they last (place all desired orders within one hour to get combined shipping).