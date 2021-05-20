Treat the Tots With This BOGO 50% off Sale of Select Kids Toys at Target

BOGO 50% off Select Kids Toys Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This a great time to gift the tot in your life a new toy or, heck, even yourself. With almost 1,000 toys included in this deal, buy one and get the next for 50% off. Lots of options for whatever the little ones fancy: DC, Barbie, Play-D o h, and tons of other beloved brands .

There’s a new Batman figure featuring Bat-Tech up for grabs . Bruce stands 12" tall and has a deluxe Rapid Change Utility Belt. He’s got three points of articulation and is wonderfully detailed even with his cloth cape. Rotate between his three weapons: Bat Claw, Bat Torch, and Bat Blaster. You just squeeze his legs switch weapons; yes, you read that right. Do all this while Mr. Wayne also s peaks over twenty classic phrases. There lots of sounds and lights truly bringing the Dark Knight to life.

Barbie is still loved worldwide and always at the top of the list for many kids. I’m loving this Barbie Puppy Party Doll and Playset, which fits the two desired categories for children , dogs, and dolls. This set has two puppies that you can actually make dough treats for. Let Barbie pamper these pups for the best day ever.

Who still doesn’t love Play-Doh? This Kitchen Creations Spinning Treats Mixer lets a junior baker flourish. Join in on the doughy fun and concoct cupcakes, doughnuts, and cookies. Even add faux frosting and pretend candies. You’ll get cards that feature step-by-step directions teaching your kids how to follow a recipe. You could have a future Mary Berry in your midst.

