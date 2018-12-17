Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Looking and feeling your best is the gift that keeps on giving this season, so treat someone on your holiday gift list, or just yourself (hey, you deserve it) to something from today’s Luxury Beauty Gold Box on Amazon.

Up for grabs are several bundled items that were undoubtedly made for gifting — for instance, the Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection, L’Occitane Hand Cream and Travel Minis Set, and the Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Cleansing Face Brush Gift Set — but there’s no reason why you, too, shouldn’t enjoy this luxe sale. Also among the discounted, a pair of FOREO Luna Minis, the weirdly effective MakeUp Eraser, and several hot hair tools. Now, that’s one good lookin’ deal.