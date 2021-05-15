Treat Dad To a Camping Trip For Father's Day With up to 35% Off Essential Gear

OT QOMOTOP 60-Second Install Tent Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

OT QOMOTOP 60-Second Install Tent | $95 | Amazon Gold Box

Right now, you can snag one of Amazon’s Gold Box deals of the day and have yourself set for your next camping trip. Father’s Day is next month— why not sort that out too with a trip with Dad in the great outdoors? Or, you know, maybe you just need a new tent.

Look no further than this OT QOMOTOP tent which claims you can setup in just 60 seconds. There’s even a little video on the page so you can see how it’s done. Grab it for $96 today!

Several other varieties are on sale as well, including this smaller 4-person pop-up tent for $112. Check them all out right he re.

You can also grab a self-inflating mattress pad to make sure you get a comfy night’s sleep even in the middle of the woods, also for $96.

