It's all consuming.
Treat an Animal Crossing Fan To This Officially Licensed Gift Bundle for Just $77 Right Now

Elizabeth Lanier
Controller Gear Official Animal Crossing Gift Set | $77 | Amazon
You want to treat an Animal Crossing fan today (even if that fan is you)? Controller Gear’s officially licensed Animal Crossing: New Horizons gift set in the Great Outdoors light blue color palette is 15% off today on Amazon. For $77, you get a K.K. Slider hat, a super cute backpack with a pocket inside for your Switch, a water bottle, and a skin set for your console and accessories. Just want the skin set? It can be yours for $17 today.

Now, there are some other gift sets that switch up the items and color palettes, like this super fun green set which includes a Tom Nook hat for $70. There are also some standalone backpacks that aren’t too badly priced right now. Check out a few other Animal Crossing deals below:

