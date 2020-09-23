Traverse the Globe Through the Beautiful Photos of Nat Geo Magazine and Save 40% on a Subscription Right Now

40% off National Geographic Print Subscriptions Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Some might think print magazines are archaic . I disagree there is still something incredibly fulfilling about a tangible piece of media. If you grew up in a certain time Nat Geo mags probably filled your school libraries and maybe you were lucky enough to have a subscription of the Kids version yourself . As travel is difficult right now and it seems like so many parts of the world are still closed off. M aybe the best way to explore is through beautiful photos and compelling stories. No magazine does that better than National Geographic and today you can save 40% on a yearly subscription.

Choose from the classic version, the history heavy one, the kids’ ones, and there’s even an option for younger tots. With the savings, you could grab one for each member of the family. We never stop learning and being curious and what better way to foster that than with the quintessential magazine for photojournalism. Traverse the globe without leaving the comfort of your home. There is a Kindle option for each as well.