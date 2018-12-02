Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Travelpro’s Maxlite luggage series just keeps getting lighter. The Maxlite 3 was a reader favorite the last time we did a carry-on luggage poll, and the new Maxlite 5s are even easier on the scales.



Light checked luggage makes sense, but why, you might ask, should you care what your carry-on weighs? Well, a lot of international airlines are starting to weigh carry-ons at check-in (I flew on one this year with a 21 pound limit, it’s true), and if there’s a buck to be made, you know it’s only a matter of time until domestic airlines follow suit.

Today on Amazon, the rollaboard carry-on, the spinner carry-on, and the 25" checked bag are all on sale for the best prices ever, in multiple colors. The carry-ons both weigh less than six pounds, which is remarkable for wheeled luggage, and the checked bag is just over seven, so you’ll have a lot of pounds to play with before you risk an overweight baggage fee.

