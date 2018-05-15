Photo: Amazon

Traveling with the Apple Watch is kind of a pain. The charging cable is awkward to pack up in a bag, and without a proper nightstand charging dock, it’s all too easy to knock your watch off the puck at night.



But the Twelve South TimePorter solves both of these problems at once, acting as both a cable manager and a nightstand holder in one. There’s also a dedicated space inside for Apple’s 5W USB adapter, because why not? $32's as cheap as it’s ever been (after you clip the $7.50 coupon), and it might just be worth it if you’re on the road a lot.