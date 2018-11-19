Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Gravel’s Expeditioner Bags are some of our favorites, and you can get them for 35% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday right now with promo code KINJA35. Available in two sizes, the bags are made from a premium waterproof material, and include a bunch of thoughtfully designed pockets inside and out, including one that’s perfect for a stick of deodorant, one that can fit your toothbrush (or your Philips OneBlade with the blade removed), and even a leak-proof pocket for liquids that will contain any mess if they explode en route.

On the outside of the cases, another zippered pocket hides a buckle strap which you can use to hang the bag from a towel rack (handy in small hotels with insufficient counter space), plus another large pouch that’s big enough for a passport. Filling this bag with duplicates of all of my bathroom things (I even bought a second OneBlade) has been the best thing to happen to my travel routine since the Chase Sapphire Reserve. I just grab it out of my bathroom closet, throw it in my suitcase, and hit the road, knowing it has everything I need.