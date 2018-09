Graphic: Shep McAllister

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and eBags’ cubes are widely considered to be among the best. They don’t go on sale often, but you can save 20% on a three or six-pack today from Amazon by clipping the 20% on-page coupon. You can even choose your favorite color.