Next time you see a flight attendant or pilot walking through an airport, take a look at their luggage. Dimes to dollars, I bet you it’s made by Travelpro. Their popular Crew 11 21" carry-on spinner packs a lifetime warranty and a clever USB battery pack passthrough, and you can fly away with it for $150, the best price of the year.