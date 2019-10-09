It's all consuming.
Travel Like a Pro With This $92 TravelPro Carry-On

Tercius
Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22" Carry-on | $92 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page
If you’re one of the millions of people traveling this holiday season, you’ll be glad you invested in this discounted Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22" carry-on. With the coupon on page, the price on this lauded, reader-favorite drops to $92, an all-time low.

While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction.

This expandable carry-on offers a dedicated charging pocket with a USB port and a two-wheel design. Its case measures in at 21" x 14" x 9" with its overall dimensions at 23.5" x 14.5" x 9.5".

Remember to clip the coupon code on the product page to get the best price.

