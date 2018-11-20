Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t you dare check any luggage if you’re boarding a flight for Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Years. If you want to take the holiday travel season by storm, consider going all in on this TravelPro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On, now marked down to an all-time low price of $227.



It’s currently available on Amazon in four colors: a bold bordeaux, rich espresso, a soft gray, and classic black. And with magnetic spinner wheels, a ton of built-in accessory pockets, and a USB port and holder for your powerbank, this high-quality carry-on is really on a roll. Full disclosure: TravelPro once sent me this carry-on in red, and it’s the best, most stylish, most practical suitcase I’ve used, like, ever.