Travel Like a Pro With This $100 TravelPro Carry-On

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On | $100 | Amazon

If you’re one of the millions of people traveling this holiday season, you’ll be glad you invested in this discounted Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On. Right now, this rollaboard suitcase is down to just $100, its lowest price ever.

Advertisement

While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction. This expandable carry-on weighs in at 7 lbs. and measures in at 22.75" x 15.25" x 9.5".

Suitcases like this usually sell for double the price, so it’s a really terrific time to buy. If you’re on the market for a new travel bag, pick this up before it jets away.