Everyone needs a good ol’ duffel bag to toss their stuff into for a road trip, weekend vacation, what-have-you. The problem is, most affordable duffel bags look like crap, and the ones that do look good, are way too expensive to want to toss into the back of a car or in an overhead compartment. But right now, Amazon is marking down a bunch of leather and waxed canvas bags that look good, and won’t break the bank.

