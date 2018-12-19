Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Has family game night felt a bit tame to you lately? Well, there’s nothing like a dose of fear to get players’ adrenaline pumping, so consider bringing home Betrayal At House On The Hill, a chill-inducing board game for three to six players ages 12 and up. Even though it won’t ship until after Christmas, $27 is a scary good deal that you should take advantage of before it mysteriously disappears.

The game features enough scenarios to explore a new haunt with each round, but beware: as the title suggests, the whole point of this game is to turn players against each other, which actually might be a refreshing, nightmare-fueled change from your average family game night disputes.