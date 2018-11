Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You can make a lot of things out of LEGOs: real-life landmarks, movie icons, cars — and also, yourself. Take advantage of this deal on LEGO BrickHeadz Go Brick Me, $19 at Walmart, to create a funky little LEGO figure in your own likeness. It would make a great holiday gift for crafty kids in your life, or let’s be honest, a cool addition to your own desk decor.