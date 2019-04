Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Risk Legacy isn’t the somewhat boring and long-winded Risk game you’re familiar with. No, it’s a game with real stakes and consequences: You’ll draw on the board, rip up cards, and make decisions that can’t be undone over the course of your playing sessions. The man in black on Westworld should have just played this instead of looking for the maze.