Transform Your Kitchen and Save Up to 25% on Dash Toasters, Blenders, Air Fryers, and More

Up to 25% off Dash Kitchen Appliances | Amazon Gold Box

Do a quick site search and you’ll find I’ve covered Dash exhaustively on this website, mainly because anyone that knows me knows how constrained my living situation is, especially in terms of kitchen space, and Dash is one of the few sources for decent (and affordable) compact kitchenware. As part of Amazon’s daily Gold Box deals, the company is running a sale on FULL-SIZE equipment like their air fryers, toaster ovens, blenders, and electric griddles, all of which are around 20% off if not a little more.



If you, like me, don’t have the space for these utilities, I’ve curated a handy list of mini appliances you can grab instead. Some, you’ll notice, are even discounted in this sale. Comb through Dash’s full selection in an array of classic colors, from baby blue to fiery red, on their dedicated Amazon deals page—you never know what’ll tempt your taste buds.

