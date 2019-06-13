Photo: Amazon

Cutypet Shark Dog Life Jacket, Medium | $20 | Amazon

Doggy shark doo doo doo doo doo doo, doggy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, doggy shark. You can turn your favorite furry friend into a shark when you buy them a Cutypet Shark Dog Life Jacket on Amazon, with a 5% off coupon available to clip on all sizes. The life jackets range in price, starting at $16 for XS and ending at $27 for XL. The sizes appear to cover a good range of dog breeds, with the XS size being tiny enough for pets that only weigh between four and eight pounds, while the XL fits dogs up to 110 pounds.

If your dog is more of a mermaid than a shark, you can also order a pink mermaid life jacket for 5% off, though that style is a hot commodity and has limited quantities on all sizes.