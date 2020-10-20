Transform Any Car or Home Speaker With Wireless Audio With Up to 58% off Aukey Bluetooth Receivers, Today Only

Save up to 58% on Aukey Wireless Audio Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today at Amazon, a bunch of Aukey’s audio products are up for grabs. As much as 58% is being knocked off, such as the EP-T21 true wireless earbuds that fall o $21, down from $50 . But you’ll mostly find products that help you clean the wires out of your life. This Bluetooth car kit allows hands-free calling and music over your car’s stereo system from any compatible device, and it’s only $16.

For receivers, a pair of pucks going for $10 and $13 allows you to transform old stereo systems and headphones, but you might want to stretch a bit for this $38 receiver/transmitter if you’re using it mostly at home. Beyond functionality akin to the aforementioned, you’ll be able to beam music from your TV or other audio playback device to a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a portable speaker.

