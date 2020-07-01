Tranquility With Twelve Colored Pencils and Two Coloring Books Can Be Yours for 65% Off

2-Pack: Coloring Books with Colored Pencils Graphic : Sheilah Villari

2-Pack: Coloring Books with Colored Pencils | $14 | MorningSave



If you weren’t baking bread or doing puzzles during quarantine maybe you were one of the creative crews who turned to coloring books. The average specialty themed coloring book at Amazon is $12 or that’s what Alexa just told me. So this $14 deal for two books today with colored pencils feels like a steal.

They say coloring is relaxing and helps with both concentration and manages stress. In this duo deal, you’ll get over one hundred pages of flashy fun. With twelve colors in the pencil-form, keep yourself or little ones engaged with multiple hues and paisley patterns for hours. We might be in lockdown again soon so you might want to stock up.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.