It's all consuming.
Tranquility With Twelve Colored Pencils and Two Coloring Books Can Be Yours for 65% Off

Sheilah Villari
2-Pack: Coloring Books with Colored Pencils | $14 | MorningSave
2-Pack: Coloring Books with Colored Pencils | $14 | MorningSave

If you weren’t baking bread or doing puzzles during quarantine maybe you were one of the creative crews who turned to coloring books. The average specialty themed coloring book at Amazon is $12 or that’s what Alexa just told me. So this $14 deal for two books today with colored pencils feels like a steal.

They say coloring is relaxing and helps with both concentration and manages stress. In this duo deal, you’ll get over one hundred pages of flashy fun. With twelve colors in the pencil-form, keep yourself or little ones engaged with multiple hues and paisley patterns for hours. We might be in lockdown again soon so you might want to stock up.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Pay $7 for Four Rechargeable AA Energizer Batteries That Last Up to Five Years
Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries
Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

