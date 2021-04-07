Train for Pac-Man 99 With This Mini Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet for $20

My Arcade Mini: Ms. Pac Man | $20 | Amazon

The 2021 game of the year just got announced: Pac-Man 99. You read that right. Pac-Man is becoming a battle royale game (again), but this time as a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It’s in the same vein as Tetris 99, AKA the best battle royale game out, so this is no joke. I am going to smoke all of you in it starting tonight. You’re going to need to train if you want to beat me, the absolute king of Pac-Man. Here, I’ll give you a head start. You can buy a mini Ms. Pac Man arcade cabinet for $20. It’s a tiny little thing that fits in the palm of your hand, but it’s fully functional. Toss it on your desk and take a few minutes between work every day to practice. Then when night comes, log into Pac-Man 99 and get absolutely destroyed by me, your boy. Seriously, I am going to ruin your entire life for months. Don’t even bother logging on.