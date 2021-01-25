Trade up Your Extra Large iPhone Charger for This Little $8 Fast-Charging Baby From Aukey

Aukey Minima 20W PD Wall Charger Image : Aukey

Aukey Minima 20W PD Wall Charger | $8 | Amazon

Is your iPhone charger too chunky for its own good? Then have I got a deal for you. Released last month, Aukey’s best-selling Minima wall charger is down to just $8, down 55% from the $17 list price. While this same charger has actually been $13 pretty much since day one, that’s still a hefty discount considering it’s $11 less than Apple’s own first-party plug. And though you will have to buy your own separate cable, Aukey’s USB-C to Lightning cords start at $11 and feature a coat of nylon on the outside to protect against pet/child bites and other types of damage. The 20-watt brick supports all the latest iPhones dating back to the 6 and even offers Power Delivery to fast-charge more recent models.

Note that when you buy the Aukey Minima, you’re also eligible to save an extra 5% on a 10,000mAh power bank, bringing your total checkout cost—with both items in your cart—down to around $21. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone charger, note that you only have a week to pick this one up at the discounted price, so as Sugarhill Gang once catchily said, jump on it.