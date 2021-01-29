Trade in Your Old Smartphone and Get up To $900 off a Samsung Galaxy S21 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 | $800 | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | $1,000 | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | $1,200 | Best Buy

The reviews are in: Samsung’s S21 lineup of smartphones pack solid performance and tons of premium features into a fresh design. They’re available now, and you can save up to $900 on your purchase when you trade-in your old smartphone at Best Buy. But with three different phones in the lineup, it can be tricky to know which one to snag.



The S21, which starts at $800, features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Starting at $1,000, the Plus jumps up to a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

At the fancier end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which starts at $1,200. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

With this new lineup of devices, some have proclaimed the demise of the Galaxy Note. While the name won’t be sticking around, you can still scribble all over your screen if you buy a Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unlike the Note, though, the Ultra’s body doesn’t have anywhere to store the stylus when you’re not using it, and it’s no longer included in the box. Instead, the S-pen will retail for $40, or $70 if you snag the bundle with a case that can hold the stylus.

All three smartphones are available now, and will go on sale January 29. If you order through Best Buy, you can save up to $900 on your purchase when you trade-in your device. Your phone’s value is going to vary based on what model it is and what sort of condition it’s in, but any bit of cash helps.

