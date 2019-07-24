Graphic: Shep McAllister

Century Spice Road | $20 | Amazon

Looking for a new tabletop game to freshen up your board game nights? Century Spice Road has great reviews on both Amazon and Board Game Geek, and is down to an all-time low $20 right now.



The first in a series of games that depicts the major trading systems of the era, this one, unsurprisingly, focuses on the spice trade. Players use cards to establish trade routes, harvest spices, and fulfill orders in a game that only takes about half an hour to play.