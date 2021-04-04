Track Your Weight, BMI, Resting Metabolism, and More With 68% off an Omron Body Composition Monitor + Scale With Bluetooth

Omron Body Composition Monitor + Scale with Bluetooth Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Omron Body Composition Monitor + Scale with Bluetooth | $29 | MorningSave



I’m not much of a scale person. I’ve always kind of gone more by how I feel to track fitness progress more so than a goal weight. But if I was a regular scale user? You’d best believe I’d get something like today’s deal, the Omron Body Composition Monitor and Scale for just $29— a 68% discount.

This nifty little scale reads not only body weight, but also your body fat percentage, resting metabolism, skeletal muscle percentage, and more with the use of its companion app.

Grab it while the deal’s still good! Sometimes MorningSave deals go fast, and other times they stick around a bit. If you’ve been seeing our deals for MorningSave, Meh, and SideDeal and like what you see, consider grabbing a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all of the partner sites.