If you lose your keys, or your bag, or your phone, you don’t have to lose your mind, too. Prepare for any bouts of forgetfulness with this Tile Mate, now just $10. The tiny Bluetooth tracker pairs with your phone and beeps when you push a button on the smartphone app, so you can find what you’re looking for. And if you’ve lost your phone, press a button on the Tile to make your phone beep, too. And if you’ve lost both your phone and the Tile, probably time to reevaluate your priorities.

Just kidding, the Tile community can help you track down the Mate, while this thing called the “Find My iPhone” should be able to help with the phone. Cool? Cool. Yes, it’s an older Tile model, but at that price, it’s a Mate worth getting acquainted with.