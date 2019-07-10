Graphic: Shep McAllister

Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor | $40 | Amazon

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $40, the best price we’ve seen. This monitor has a 4 star review average on over 8,000 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).



Not to stress you out, but we aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so don’t delay.