Track the Dash on a Commute with the Vantrue X4 UHD 4K at 35% Off

Vantrue X4 UHD Dash Cam $130 | Amazon

While some roads may be quieter than usual in 2020, it still helps to have dash cam footage for that ‘just-in-ca se’ scenario.

While smartphones and even tablets can do the job, it helps to have something that’s dedicated to the cause, and this is where the Vantrue X4 4K Dash Cam comes in.

It’s a very useful dash cam as it has motion-sensing capabilities if it senses the car is moving at any point, during the day or night. When it suspects this, the recording quickly turns on, alongside its GPS capabilities.

When you factor in that this also records in 4K, you get a lot of quality for your buck at $70 off the regular price on Black Friday.