It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Track the Dash on a Commute with the Vantrue X4 UHD 4K at 35% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
50
Save
Vantrue X4 UHD Dash Cam | $130 | Amazon
Vantrue X4 UHD Dash Cam | $130 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Vantrue X4 UHD Dash Cam | $130 | Amazon

While some roads may be quieter than usual in 2020, it still helps to have dash cam footage for that ‘just-in-case’ scenario.

Advertisement

While smartphones and even tablets can do the job, it helps to have something that’s dedicated to the cause, and this is where the Vantrue X4 4K Dash Cam comes in.

Advertisement

It’s a very useful dash cam as it has motion-sensing capabilities if it senses the car is moving at any point, during the day or night. When it suspects this, the recording quickly turns on, alongside its GPS capabilities.

When you factor in that this also records in 4K, you get a lot of quality for your buck at $70 off the regular price on Black Friday.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Make Sure Your Devices are Fully Charged with the mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

Tuesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch, AeroGarden Harvest Slim, Samsung 49" Curved Monitor, Martha Stewart Bath Towels, Lisa Frank Cosmetics, and More

Thursday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Sale, Knit Caps, Golden Tee Arcade, Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, JACHS NY Men's Pants, and More

This is The Way for 20% Off for A LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet