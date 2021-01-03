Track Activity-Level, Sleep, and Even Tone of Voice With a $75 Amazon Halo

Amazon Halo Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Amazon Halo | $75 | Amazon

The Amazon Halo is on sale for 25% off right now, a price that applies to all three color options: Black Onyx, Blush Rose Gold, and Winter Silver. That brings it down to just $75.

The Halo measures body fat percentage, your activity, sleep, and even your tone of voice to track things like “energy and positivity” according to the Halo’s product description.

Since it doesn’t have a screen, the Halo is a nice distraction-free way to keep track of fitness metrics . Finish that workout or get better sleep without a blinking screen to grab your attention! You can monitor everything on an app on your phone instead— on your schedule.